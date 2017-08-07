Check out Maximum Gaming in Khar, a virtual gaming arena conceived by one of the champions of the girl gaming scene in India – Dipica Jerome.
We Found India’s Only Gaming Arena Set Up By A Woman
- Price for single or two players per hour; INR 200 for 5 hours; INR 350 for Day pass.: ₹ 50
Playing To Win
Even as video game parlours face extinction in Mumbai, Dipica, who is firmly at the heart of the city’s cosplay culture, is running a parlour which allows for practice sessions, live streams, LAN championships, and everything in-between.
We found the parlour tucked between the chaotic train station road and the party hub just adjacent to it. Iridescent with its consoles and games, the parlour is an underground battleground for all gamers in the Bandra and Khar areas. It was established in 2008 by Dipica, whom we found channelising her alter ego, Skywrath Mage on Saturday morning.
Whether it’s a twitch shooter or a relentless MMO {Massively Multiplayer Online}, Maximum Gaming provides us with enough caffeine – everything from a Thums Up to a Red Bull is available – to keep our energy levels high.
There are multiple ways you can enter the fantastical world of gaming, especially if your K/D isn’t that great, and Maximum is the hub of all those underground movements.
So We're Thinking...
Maximum Gaming breaks stereotypes in multiple ways, as you’ll often come across girl gamers as well as married couples finding a new way to confess their love – Overwatch style, and the latest in tech, the new Siberia Steel dangling by a gamer’s neck.
It doesn’t matter how good you are at hip firing, come pay a visit at Maximum and let the world around you teach you how to Co-Op from here.
