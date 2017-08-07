We Found India’s Only Gaming Arena Set Up By A Woman

Even as video game parlours face extinction in Mumbai, Dipica, who is firmly at the heart of the city’s cosplay culture, is running a parlour which allows for practice sessions, live streams, LAN championships, and everything in-between.

We found the parlour tucked between the chaotic train station road and the party hub just adjacent to it. Iridescent with its consoles and games, the parlour is an underground battleground for all gamers in the Bandra and Khar areas. It was established in 2008 by Dipica, whom we found channelising her alter ego, Skywrath Mage on Saturday morning.

Whether it’s a twitch shooter or a relentless MMO {Massively Multiplayer Online}, Maximum Gaming provides us with enough caffeine – everything from a Thums Up to a Red Bull is available – to keep our energy levels high.

There are multiple ways you can enter the fantastical world of gaming, especially if your K/D isn’t that great, and Maximum is the hub of all those underground movements.