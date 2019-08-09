Add These Quirky Mooch Notebooks To Your Stationery 'Stache

Upgrade your diary game with Mooch’s collection that features quirky covers and designs for the stationery-obsessed souls out there. Mooch started off in August 2015 by Shubham Singhania to bring creatively designed diaries to the lovers of everything eccentric.

These handcrafted diaries are all personally designed by Shubham, catering to a very utilitarian yet aesthitically pleasing concept of a regular ‘notebook’. Moving away from the plain borders and white pages, Mooch diaries are made out of Indian khaki paper to give the diary a very vintage feel.

They've got a ton of new designs at any given point of time, and they've also got cool badges.

We've got many cute designs - doodled-on book covers with outlandish one-liners, et al. These diaries are available at a very reasonable price. They also do customisations, so you can add your own personal touch to our personal diary. Additionally, they have cash on delivery option for Mumbai.