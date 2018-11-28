Zara's Latest Fall-Winter Collection For Men Is Here, And It's Fabulous

The new evening collection for men is about bringing back the classics like all-black blazers, checkered shirts, ties and pants but with a twist – making them for the edgy young men who can wear it in office and post-office.

From ties to velvet jackets, black collar tuxedos and so much more – the all-black collection is for the suave men who love upping their dressing game. Especially with the wedding season coming up – we are loving the collection that has reintroduced the tuxedos and evening suits – our favourite being the bright red velvet blazer. The oxford shoes, the smart leather ankle boots and the jacquard jackets are our absolute favourites {especially the black and gold one}. The black sequin short is right up there on our list for the endless cocktails parties with the velvet blazers falling a close second on the same list.

Apart from this, they have also introduced velvet backpacks and the minimal hand clutch for men and no, it is nothing like Joey’s man bag, thank you very much.