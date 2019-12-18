Explore
Colaba
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Colaba
Casual Dining
Accessories
Clothing Stores
Home Décor Stores
Cafes
Fine Dining
Handicrafts Stores
Hotels
Salons
Bars
Cafes
Cafes
Kitchen Garden By Suzette
Wine, Champagne Or Tapas: Kitchen Garden's Opened Its Doors In Colaba & Has So Much To Offer
Colaba
Bars
Bars
HeadQuarters
Headquarters Near Colaba Causeway: The Best Food & Drinks Options
Colaba
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Miss T
Miss T Introduces A Bottomless Liquid Brunch With A South East Asian Twist
Colaba
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Kashmir Handloom & Handicraft
Carpets, Trinkets & More: This Colaba Store Is The Cure To A Stressful Day
Colaba
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nara Thai
Old World Bombay Meets Thailand On A Plate: Say Hello To Nara Thai In Colaba
Colaba
Salons
Salons
Blown
Sip On Wine While Getting The Perfect Blow Dry At This Swanky New Salon In SoBo
Colaba
Accessories
Accessories
Fyor
Dubai To Mumbai, This Shoe Label Is Giving Us All The Chic Vibes!
Colaba
Accessories
Accessories
Cluster Fashion Accessories
Jewellery, Accessories & More: This Tiny SoBo Store Has It All
Colaba
Accessories
Accessories
Beauty World
This Tiny Store Has Costume Jewellery Starting At INR 100
Colaba
Accessories
Accessories
High Fashion
Love Laces? This Tiny, Affordable Store Is DIY Heaven
Colaba
Accessories
Accessories
Femina Bags
Sling It: This SoBo Bag Store Has A Bag For Every Mood
Colaba
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
BS Enterprises
Tailor Made: We Found Handcrafted Jackets And Kurtas In Colaba
Colaba
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Ekaani
Ekaani: We Found Where You Can Find Italian Luxury Gifting Options In Mumbai
Colaba
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Hakoba
All About Embroidery: Get Comfy Cotton Chikan Work At Affordable Prices
Colaba
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Clothcrafte
Thoughtful Fashion: Why This Boutique In Colaba Is Doing Luxe Right
Colaba
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Fashions Boutique
All Dolled Up: Lucknowi Embroidery And Kurtas You Need From Fashions
Colaba
Accessories
Accessories
Adamis
Add A Touch Of Class To Your Look With Handcrafted Bags From Adamis
Colaba
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Amber
Stone, Paper, Mirrors: This Store In Colaba Is The Solution To All Your Handicraft Needs
Colaba
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Moksh Silver
For Silver Jewellery You Won't Want To Do Without, Head to Moksh
Colaba
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Avante Cottage Crafts
Snapshot Of India: We Love The Curated Handicrafts From Around The Country Here
Colaba
