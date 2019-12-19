A Guide To Ordering 'Off The Menu' At Ling's Pavilion In Colaba

As Indians, we love Chinese food – or do we? We eat our own Indian version of it, which we firmly believe to be the most superior one. But if you’re at Ling’s, drop this preference – here, Chinese food is taken seriously.

Located in the same lane as Café Mondegar, just at the corner where you turn for Bade Miya, Ling’s is a 75-year-old Chinese restaurant, and possibly one of the best that’s around. For as many years as we’ve been going there, the interiors have stayed the same, and so has the staff’s enthusiasm to serve you. Now, there are two ways to do this- either you order going by the menu, or you ask the owner for his recommendations.

We’ve done both and here’s what we love- try their delicious honey glazed spare ribs {INR 450}, which are cooked to perfection, to the point where the pork will melt in your mouth. Up next, try their salt and pepper prawns {INR 495}, which leave a delicious aftertaste in your mouth.

If you’re here and you don’t try the dim sums, it’s kind of criminal. So make sure you get their steamed dim sum platter {INR 395} which will give you an assortment of all of their variants. We love their good old hot and sour chicken soup {INR 220} since it brings back childhood memories, sans the extreme ajinomoto taste.

For the main course, we picked their amazing Ling’s Pavilion pork chops {INR 450}, followed by Mongolian chicken {INR 440} teamed with Ling’s rice supreme with bacon/chicken {INR 450}. Also try their lobsters, which are hugely famous and there’s so much variety just in seafood, decision-making will be very tough. Vegetarians, Ling’s has delightful veg food too, so head there to satisfy your tummy.