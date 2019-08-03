Amp Up Your Festive Wardrobe At Pradhan Stores In Colaba Market

You name it, they have it. At this unassuming shop, you will find the latest and most retro of designer borders, beads and buttons. From the lowest of budgets to something very high-end, the great staff at this shop will find something to fit your needs. We would recommend Pradhan’s to anybody who loves Indian wear or loves customising their own clothes. Have a simple saree? Add a border from here and it's no more simple. Or need to add a quirky touch to your outfit? Add some of their tassels and you're all set to kill your desi look. They also have some of the most amazing coat buttons and cuff links. Borders, buttons and tassels for women, and an array of buttons and accessories for men.

You name it, they have it. At this unassuming shop, you will find the latest and most retro of designer borders, beads and buttons. From the lowest of budgets to something very high-end, the great staff at this shop will find something to fit your needs. We would recommend Pradhan’s to anybody who loves Indian wear or loves customising their won clothes. They have some of the most amazing coat buttons and cuff links. Borders, buttons and tassels for women, and an array of buttons and accessories for men.

Mr. Mohsin, the owner of the store, is most frequently to be found at the cash counter, and is a jolly person who will often talk to you about the latest trends in the market. It is significantly cheaper than the ‘designer’ stuff, but is still very good quality. The prices of these clothing accessories start from INR 100 and upwards.

