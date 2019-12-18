Nerul

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Nerul

Casual Dining
image - Indiana Waters
Casual Dining

Indiana Waters

Check Out This Place For Some Tipsy Cocktails & Delicious Food In Seawoods
Nerul
Pubs
image - Pub Exchange
Pubs

Pub Exchange

Bargain Your Drinks Rate? This Exchange Bar Is Serving The Best Cocktails & Food
Nerul
Shoe Stores
image - Heatwave
Shoe Stores

Heatwave

Elevate Your Style With Trendy Heels From This Singapore Brand
Nerul
Food Stores
image - Choco - Lattee World
Food Stores

Choco - Lattee World

It's A Sweet Life At This Navi Mumbai Store With Chocolates From Around The World
Nerul
Department Stores
image - Super 99
Department Stores

Super 99

Super Duper Deals: Have You Raided The Super 99 Store In Navi Mumbai Yet?
Nerul
Home Décor Stores
image - JTN Home Decor
Home Décor Stores

JTN Home Decor

Incredible Threads: Ace The Carpet Game With Gems From This City Store
Nerul
Book Stores
image - Bargain Book Hut
Book Stores

Bargain Book Hut

A LITerary Affair: This 50-Year-Old Book Store Has Crazy Deals All Year Round
Nerul
Clothing Stores
image - Cotton Culture
Clothing Stores

Cotton Culture

Keep It Cool: Buy Comfy Cotton Kurtis From This Store At Seawoods Grand Central
Nerul
Clothing Stores
image - Ethnic Room
Clothing Stores

Ethnic Room

Get Yourself Some Benarasi Sarees Starting From INR 3,000 At This Navi Mumbai Store
Nerul
Department Stores
image - Chinese Store
Department Stores

Chinese Store

Massagers, Heating Pads & Fur-Combing Gloves: This Store’s Got Pseudo-Gadgets You’ll Love
Nerul
Clothing Stores
image - Nutan’s Collection
Clothing Stores

Nutan’s Collection

Saree Not Sorry: This Brand's Collection Is Just What You Need
Nerul
Home Décor Stores
image - Carpet Maker
Home Décor Stores

Carpet Maker

Carpets, Rugs & Wallpapers: This Cool Navi Mumbai Store Does It All
Nerul
Shoe Stores
image - Feet First
Shoe Stores

Feet First

Boot This: Kick Off Your Shopping Expedition With Feet First
Nerul
Clothing Stores
image - Azah Collection
Clothing Stores

Azah Collection

Indigo Dupattas And Dresses With Pockets: Allow This Navi Mumbai Store To Sort You Out
Nerul
Malls
image - Seawoods Grand Central Mall
Malls

Seawoods Grand Central Mall

Add Greens & More To Your Garden With Items From This Store In The Central Mall
Nerul
Bakeries
image - Bell Peppers
Bakeries

Bell Peppers

Get The Best Of Both Worlds: A Spa And A Cafe Inspired By A Masterchef Contestant
Nerul
Casual Dining
image - Ahmed Bhai's Bry & Dry
Casual Dining

Ahmed Bhai's Bry & Dry

This Aesthetically Royal Restaurant Serves Amazing Delicacies That Never Disappoints!
Nerul
Amusement Parks
image - Wonders Park
Amusement Parks

Wonders Park

Wonders Of The World, A Beautiful Lake & More: You've Gotta Visit This Amusement Park In Navi Mumbai
Nerul
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mojo Pizza - 2X Toppings
Fast Food Restaurants

Mojo Pizza - 2X Toppings

This Pizza Place In Navi Mumbai Is Worth Every Money!
Nerul
Casual Dining
image - Monsoon
Casual Dining

Monsoon

Gorge On Some Amazing Mughlai & Chinese Food At Monsoon
Nerul
Casual Dining
image - Royal Rasoi Marina
Casual Dining

Royal Rasoi Marina

Drop By This Place To Have Amazing Seafood Along With A Pleasant Ambience
Nerul
Salons
image - Looks Salon
Salons

Looks Salon

Delhites, This Famous Salon Is In Mumbai & We Didn't Know About It
Nerul
Accessories
image - Kraftbuzz
Accessories

Kraftbuzz

Shoe Me The Love: Pick From Mules To Ballets From This Brand
Nerul
Cafes
image - Starbucks
Cafes

Starbucks

Perfect Place For Coffee & Yum Snacks!
Seawoods
Fine Dining
image - Sagar Fine Dine
Fine Dining

Sagar Fine Dine

Drive Through Nerul To Try Amazing Fusion Food At The Sagar
Nerul
Casual Dining
image - Fatty Momos - Asian Kitchen
Casual Dining

Fatty Momos - Asian Kitchen

Delicious Asian Food At Fatty Momo's
Nerul
Casual Dining
image - Mama Pondo Asian Cafe
Casual Dining

Mama Pondo Asian Cafe

Got A Palate For Asian Food? Try De{light}ful Delicacies At This Pretty Cafe In Navi Mumbai
Nerul
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Nookad Nation
Fast Food Restaurants

Nookad Nation

If Street Food Is Your Bae Then This Is Where You Need To Be In Navi Mumbai
Nerul
Bars
image - Mitron
Bars

Mitron

Awesome Place In Navi Mumbai To Spend Your Saturday Nights
Nerul
Cafes
image - The Brew Crew
Cafes

The Brew Crew

This Cute Little Cafe Serves The Ludicrously Tempting Food
Seawoods
Casual Dining
image - The Freq
Casual Dining

The Freq

Newbie Alert In Belapur ♥️
CBD-Belapur
Gyms
image - Ultimate Fitness Centre
Gyms

Ultimate Fitness Centre

Get Your Family Fit Together, With Training Sessions At UFC Gym
Sanpada
Cafes
image - Social Beans Cafe
Cafes

Social Beans Cafe

Amazing English Breakfast & Mocktails At This Instragammable Cafe In Navi Mumbai
Navi Mumbai
Cafes
image - 70 Beans
Cafes

70 Beans

Fancy a Caffeine Dose or a Foosball Fix? Head Over to Cafe 70 Beans
Sanpada
Sports Venues
image - Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
Sports Venues

Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

A New Farmer's Market In Navi Mumbai Changes Its Location Every Day
CBD-Belapur
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Nerul?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE