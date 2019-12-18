Parel

Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Apsara Ice Creams

Apsara Has Now Opened In Lalbaug!
Bakeries
Bakeries

Celejor

From Cheesecakes To Chocolates: Celejor Has Custom Cakes For Every Occasion!
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores

Lushias

Organic, Vegan & Handmade: This Brand Makes Lipsticks That You Gotta Own
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Nil's Collection

Back To Basics: This Men's Wear Store In Parel Has Your Daily Clothing Sorted!
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Rachna Dress Material

Slay It In Regular-Wear Kurtis From This Parel Store At Just INR 250
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Latest Fashion

Men, Do You Fancy Floral Shorts? Raid This Parel Shop Now
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Angel Kurtis

Get Yourself Some Comfy Cotton Kurtis For As Low As INR 500 From This Parel Store
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Mehrunnisa

Sharara Pants, Anarkalis, And Gowns: We're Crushing Over This Parel Boutique
Accessories
Accessories

Hoozo

Pikachu Clips, Shirt Slings, And Flower-Petal Earrings: This South Mumbai Store Is Here To Win Hearts
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Maharani

Bengal's Taant, South's Kanjivaram, And Gorgeous Net Sarees: Maharani In Parel Will Blow Your Mind
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

I Love Misal

Mumbaikars! Get Ready For Some Typical Maharashtrian Breakfast
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

D Rajnikhant Dosa

This Mumbai Outlet Serves Varieties Of Dosas With A Modern Twist
Kitchen Supplies
Kitchen Supplies

Central Crockeries

Here's Where You Can Get A Dollar Store Experience, Desi Style
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Chala Gomantak

Have Delicious Fish Meals At Economical Rates
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Kamat

The Misal Pav At This Hidden Gem In Lower Parel Will Change Your Life
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores

Gaia Pottery

Setting Up A Window-Garden? Check Out The Gorgeous Ceramic Pots At Gaia
Markets
Markets

Lalbaug Spice Market

#LBBPhotoStory: Lalbaug's Spice Market Is A Delicious Treat For The Senses
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Chaos Control Cafe

Check Out This Tiny Cafe In Parel Where Everything Costs INR 25
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores

Puma

Get Nike, Adidas And Puma Sneakers At More than 50 Per Cent Off Here
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores

Nike

Get Nike, Adidas And Puma Sneakers At More than 50 Per Cent Off Here
