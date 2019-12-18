Explore
Parel
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Parel
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Shoe Stores
Accessories
Bakeries
Cosmetics Stores
Kitchen Supplies
Dessert Parlours
Home Décor Stores
Apsara Ice Creams
Apsara Has Now Opened In Lalbaug!
Parel
Celejor
From Cheesecakes To Chocolates: Celejor Has Custom Cakes For Every Occasion!
Parel
Lushias
Organic, Vegan & Handmade: This Brand Makes Lipsticks That You Gotta Own
Parel
Nil's Collection
Back To Basics: This Men's Wear Store In Parel Has Your Daily Clothing Sorted!
Parel
Rachna Dress Material
Slay It In Regular-Wear Kurtis From This Parel Store At Just INR 250
Parel
Latest Fashion
Men, Do You Fancy Floral Shorts? Raid This Parel Shop Now
Parel
Angel Kurtis
Get Yourself Some Comfy Cotton Kurtis For As Low As INR 500 From This Parel Store
Parel
Mehrunnisa
Sharara Pants, Anarkalis, And Gowns: We're Crushing Over This Parel Boutique
Parel
Hoozo
Pikachu Clips, Shirt Slings, And Flower-Petal Earrings: This South Mumbai Store Is Here To Win Hearts
Parel
Maharani
Bengal's Taant, South's Kanjivaram, And Gorgeous Net Sarees: Maharani In Parel Will Blow Your Mind
Parel
I Love Misal
Mumbaikars! Get Ready For Some Typical Maharashtrian Breakfast
Parel
D Rajnikhant Dosa
This Mumbai Outlet Serves Varieties Of Dosas With A Modern Twist
Parel
Central Crockeries
Here's Where You Can Get A Dollar Store Experience, Desi Style
Parel
Chala Gomantak
Have Delicious Fish Meals At Economical Rates
Parel
Kamat
The Misal Pav At This Hidden Gem In Lower Parel Will Change Your Life
Parel
Gaia Pottery
Setting Up A Window-Garden? Check Out The Gorgeous Ceramic Pots At Gaia
Parel
Lalbaug Spice Market
#LBBPhotoStory: Lalbaug's Spice Market Is A Delicious Treat For The Senses
Parel
Chaos Control Cafe
Check Out This Tiny Cafe In Parel Where Everything Costs INR 25
Parel
Puma
Get Nike, Adidas And Puma Sneakers At More than 50 Per Cent Off Here
Parel
Nike
Get Nike, Adidas And Puma Sneakers At More than 50 Per Cent Off Here
Parel
