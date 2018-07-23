Need A Beauty Pick-Me-Up? Go For A Hair Spa Treatment At Enrich Salon

Salons

Enrich Salon

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

New Shankar Niwas, Ground & 1st Floor, Shop 2, SV Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

5 Outlets
View 5 Other Outlets

When we need a pick-me-up, our number one trick is to go for a hair spa at Enrich Salon.

What Makes It Awesome

Enrich Salon is one of those places which remain our favourite because of the clean salon and good services, and most of the time non-judgemental ladies working there.

We often go to one of their branches near us when we’re feeling down and about for a hair spa. They give a good 45-60 minute hair spa, and we would go there for the massage at the end of a hair wash because it is long and relaxing. More so, if you have dry hair you will find that the effects last pretty long and are effective.

Pro-Tip

You can look for a branch near your home or workplace here. Snip out during lunch hour and get that much needed head massage. You deserve it!

Other Outlets

Enrich Salon

Andheri West, Mumbai
3.9

Shop 4-7, Silver Springs, Opp. HDFC Bank, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai

Enrich Salon

Tardeo, Mumbai
4.1

Sobo Central Mall, Shop 28, Tardeo Road, Tardeo, Mumbai

Enrich Salon

Kemps Corner, Mumbai

Chinoy Mansion, Shop 13, Near Gangar Optician, Kemps Corner, Mumbai

Enrich Salon

Thane Area, Thane

Viviana Mall, Eastern Express Highway, Next To Jupiter Hospital, Thane West, Maharashtra

Enrich Salons & Academy

Parel, Mumbai

Shop 12, Bayside Arcade, Ashoka Towers, Opp Bharatmata Cinema, Parel, Mumbai

