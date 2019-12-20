Sarom Has The Right Selection To Give Your Home A Brand New Look

Home Décor Stores

Sarom Fab

Ghatkopar West, Mumbai
4.0

Thakor Industrial Estate, Vidyavihar Society, Ghatkopar West, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome

With over three decades of experience in hand, the staff at Sarom were helpful and gave proper guidance for home decor. We found all types of fabrics ranging from traditional to latest trends. They have something for everyone. Its a one-stop solution to all the upholstery, window fashions and fabrics to revamp your space. If you're looking out to buy in bulk, this is the best place.

Its a stone's throw away from Vidyavihar station.

