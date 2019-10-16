Spend A Weekend Recharging At These Wellness Getaways Around Mumbai

Atmantan is a three-hour drive from Mumbai and is nestled on a unique hill which overlooks the Mulshi lake. They have multiple wellness packages including spa life, master cleanse, weight balance, ayurveda panchakarma and many more. Different packages include different features like body scrub, body wraps, relaxation activities, yoga sessions or dancing.

Price: You can choose an Atmantan Living package for three nights (you need to stay for a minimum of three nights here) for starters, that will cost you around INR 50,000 (inclusive of all services)

What Else: They also have an amazing spa cuisine as well which is lip smacking and nutritious. The menu is a clear reflection of healthy, gluten-free and vegan delicacies.