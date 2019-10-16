The commute to work and back.The race to get a fast train. The haggling with vendors. The long list of ordered-in food. Not that this picture isn’t pretty sometimes. But, do we really need to do this without stopping? If you’re living all by yourself in the city and haven’t felt the need to sit back while somebody serves you green tea beside a pool, we won’t consider you human. We made a list of health and wellness retreats you can head to take this year.
Spend A Weekend Recharging At These Wellness Getaways Around Mumbai
Atmantan
Atmantan is a three-hour drive from Mumbai and is nestled on a unique hill which overlooks the Mulshi lake. They have multiple wellness packages including spa life, master cleanse, weight balance, ayurveda panchakarma and many more. Different packages include different features like body scrub, body wraps, relaxation activities, yoga sessions or dancing.
Price: You can choose an Atmantan Living package for three nights (you need to stay for a minimum of three nights here) for starters, that will cost you around INR 50,000 (inclusive of all services)
What Else: They also have an amazing spa cuisine as well which is lip smacking and nutritious. The menu is a clear reflection of healthy, gluten-free and vegan delicacies.
The Ark
Located in the lap of Sahyadris near Pune, The Ark is a luxurious resort with a herbal garden, swimming pool, an outdoor performance theater, a jogging track around the pond and bicycles for you to ride. You can also relax by the poolside while sipping therapeutic tea made from herbs freshly picked from their garden. Have a romantic candlelight dinner or a quiet evening walk around the pond and spend some quality time with someone you like.
Price: Starting at INR 5,500 for two including all meals for a night (seems very reasonable); Spa services start at INR 2,000.
What Else: You can also visit Chinmay Vibhooti Ashram, Pawana dam, Mulshi dam and Lavasa if you ant to explore surrounding areas.
Basho's
Basho in Mulshi has a rustic charm with stone floors and a very Greece-meets -India kind of vibe. They specialise in yoga retreats and also let you chill by the pool with a drink after. It’s mix of wellness and leisure, which we like. A zen-themed resort, they want to you get closer to nature while relaxing on a hammock. Named after Basho Matsuo, the Haiku poet, Basho is all about simplicity, according to them.
Price: You can book a luxury tent for two at INR 7,250 that includes three meals a day. Their cottage rooms can be booked at INR 8,250 that includes three meals too.
What Else: They've got a spa and a wellness resort too.
Kare Health
Live an ideal day at Kare, an ayurveda-based resort in Mulshi. You’ll get to live in aesthetically-design rooms while indulging in massages and following the ayurveda diet. The premises have an extensive library, indoor games and an outdoor walking track.
Price: Their retreat packages start at INR 7,000 per day and per person. (This includes massage therapy, yoga therapy, Prakruti analysis, pulse diagnosis, diet consultation and Ayurvedic veg diet)
What Else: You can also practice Iyengar yoga with an amazing lake view while you’re there.
Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat And Spa
Nestled in the Western Ghats, this retreat ensures peace of mind, mental and inner satisfaction, and complete detox through multiple wellness programs and relaxing spas. Depending on what you choose the wellness programs are from 5 to 14 days. These include a private consultation with wellness professionals, wellness therapies like Ayurveda Panchakarma, Chinese cupping and Tibetan ritual, beauty treatments, weight management programs etc. Choose a program which suits you the best.
Price: Their wellness packages for 7 days start from INR 26,500.
What Else: There's also a tea house, a wine cellar and a huge pool.
Tropical Retreat
Spanning across 8.5 acres, Tropical Retreat & Spa in Igatpuri offers lush landscapes, charming rooms, and luxurious suites that are ideal for a weekend getaway. For couples, we suggest the beautiful 270-square-foot Magnolia room which comes with a private balcony where you can sip your morning chai and enjoy the gorgeous mountain views.
Price: Take a Continental plan where you get to live in a suite for INR 12,000 (for two people per night, inclusive of breakfast)
What Else: The property has a swimming pool, football turf and even a box cricket arena.
