Cute Popsicles & Amazing Hot Chocolate At This Little Cafe In Andheri

Smiley pops were always in my wishlist and monsoon cravings call for Hot chocolate. It is a perfect place to make your own Hot chocolates at a reasonable rate. They provide you with these 3 ingredients i.e Hot milk, chocolate Popsicle of our choice, and chocolate toppings to top the drink with, mix them all up and drool over your handmade hot chocolate. We had hazelnut hot chocolate and Ruby chocolate with milk and white topping to top up. They also serve ice cream Popsicle's in cute little shapes and vibrant colours to get you all nostalgic and refresh your childhood memories They serve milk, dark, hazelnut, Belgium, strawberry, raspberry and so many Popsicle's to choose from. We tried milk choco bar and Hazelnut chocolate popsicles and also tried the whole wheat pasta from their Healthy menu.