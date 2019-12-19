Mules, Block Heels & More: This Vegan Shoe Brand Is Making All The Right Moves

Comfortable footwear is always in vogue, but add some quirky style and you have a winner. Marcus Taurus is one such brand that believes in constantly experimenting, and have a wide range of footwear that you can easily slip into.

All their products are vegan and range from mules to open toe sandals, and even heels with all sorts of embellishments. We've personally loved their tassel footwear that have been individually cut, rolled and sewn by hand.

If you're looking for blingy options, they even have those in their mules, with crystals and pearls that are used creatively to make them stand out.