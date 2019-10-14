This Altamount Road Boutique Has Promoted Slow Fashion For 25 Years

It’s easy to shop for fast fashion - it’s everywhere, it’s pocket-friendly, and it’s often just what all the Instagram models seem to rock nowadays. The sad thing about fast fashion is, it ends up getting worn out and out of fashion pretty fast. After being discarded by the buyer, it ends up in a landfill, languishing there till the end of time, doing nobody good, because it’s always made of synthetic material, which isn’t biodegradable… And we all know where it goes from there.

It’s time we made the shift towards slow fashion, and what better way to do it, than to support a local brand? Melange has been crafting beautiful handmade clothes and accessories for more than 25 years! This Altamount road-based brand has uber-flattering cuts, offbeat designs inspired by nature and architecture, and tons of tasteful jewellery to pair with it.

This is a beautiful multi-designer store, and you can bet that everything here is quite premium. The range starts at INR 899, and can go up to INR 10,000 too.

They’ve also got luxury home fragrances, decor, clutches, and bags, too! So when you do head here, be sure to loosen those purse strings, and definitely get a few gifts for the people in your life who have really great taste!