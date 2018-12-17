Keepsakes: You Can Hide A Secret Message Inside These Beautiful Amulets

Inspired by cultures across different states,whether it’s a design pattern or even a place, Lai has a beautiful selection of junk jewellery. We like their nose pins for their quirk factor {they make you go from plain Jane to whoa! in seconds} starting at INR 750, necklaces and pendants starting at INR 2,200 and hair ornaments starting at INR 1,950 among many others.

What we found most interesting is their new collection of amulets, lockets and talismans, inspired from the art of keeping a secret message or memory stored inside it. From a note to self or a special note given to you by someone you love can be stored inside. This collection starts at INR 3,150.