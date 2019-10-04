We are all huge foodies when it comes to misal pav. Diving into plates filled with that spicy, red hot misal served with soft pav is one of our favourite indulgences, and if you’re a misal lover like us, here are a list of places that you absolutely must visit!
Spice It Up: Where To Get Killer Misal Pav
We are all huge foodies when it comes to misal pav. Diving into plates filled with that spicy, red hot misal served with soft pav is one of our favourite indulgences, and if you’re a misal lover like us, here are a list of places that you absolutely must visit!
Aaswad, Dadar
Easily the most popular joint for misal pav, this legendary restaurant has been a hit with those who love Maharashtrian as well as south Indian food. Affordable rates, quick service and great taste make Aaswad a hot favourite. The misal here can get really spicy, so go prepared.
Cost: INR 63 for a plate
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Mamledar Misal, Thane
Mamledar Misal in Thane serves a mean misal, and by that we mean spice so hot, it’ll make you tear up! So let them know your tolerance levels so that you can enjoy the great tasting misal that they serve. If you can’t handle spice at all and still want to eat a plate, go for their dahi misal.
Cost: INR 60 for a plate
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Aram, Fort
One of the iconic restaurants in Mumbai, Aram is the go-to place for anyone who’s craving a comfort meal of pohe, vade or bhajji. Their misal pav too has a lot of fans, and we suggest dropping by at any of the outlets for a quick stop before you head to work, or even for a quick tea-time snack.
Cost: INR 60 for a plate
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Mama Kane, Dadar
Located near the Dadar railway station, this establishment makes for a great place to enjoy a quick snack, be it vada pav and chai, or a plate of misal. The misal here is super spicy, and some of the best we’ve enjoyed in the neighbourhood!
Cost: INR 60 for a plate
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Anand Bhuvan Hotel, Fort
Spicy, non-spicy, medium-spicy, there is something for every misal lover here! This misal is served hot, and extra spices are always added in – so if you’re not a big fan of spices, you can ask them to serve you a plate without the added spices.
Cost: INR 45 for a plate
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Vinay Health Home, Charni Road
This legendary restaurant has been ,serving great quality Maharashtrian food for decades now, and the loyalists swear by the misal pav here. Their misal pav is in fact one of our favourites - it’s served a little sweet, and the level of spiciness can be customised. You can choose from dahi misal, puneri misal, special misal and sweet dahi misal.
Cost: INR 65 for a plate
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Café Bharat, Andheri West
A quick pitstop for breakfast at Café Bharat is a great way to start the day. The misal here comes highly recommended, and is for those who love spicy Maharashtrian cuisine. They even serve dahi misal for those who don’t like too much spice.
Cost: INR 44 for a plate
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Suruchi Misal House, Thane
Known to serve some of the spiciest misal in town, Suruchi Misal House is a popular choice with misal lovers. They serve Kolhapuri misal, Puneri misal and even a misal for upwaas (fasting.)
Cost: INR 60 for a plate
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Hotel Popular, Ghatkopar
Hotel Popular in Ghatkopar is quite well known for misal pav, and is seen buzzing with guests enjoying plates and plates of this spicy dish. Pair this up with tea and you’ve got yourselves a great breakfast! They also serve dahi misal.
Cost: INR 78 for a plate
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Comments (0)