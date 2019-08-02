Style It Up: Shop From These Cool Boutiques Around The City

This boutique in Colaba is a hidden gem that will make you that gorgeous dress that you have in mind, from scratch. They’ve been around for over 24 years, and have won themselves a bunch of loyalists who swear by their dresses, shirts and even jackets! They have some of the most quirky and whimsical patterns of fabrics we’ve seen, and we love the fact that they can stitch any dress, with any fabric and any print, to give us our dream dress.

#LBBTip- on a budget? You can take your material to them and ask them to stitch your dream dress for you.