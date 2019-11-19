Jimis Burger's Surely Never Disappoints! Visit This Outlet Asap!

Have you ever been to Jimi's and have you ever been disappointed? My answer never has I ever. Their wide range of burger spread will want you to die for it. Soo delicious soo well cooked & freshly served If you have a good appetite choose the classic jawbreaker and enjoy your breathtaking meal. You can choose modern burgers if you cant manage those huge burgers. I also did try Crunchy fried chicken & let me tell uh i finished it all The jimis sauce and the crispy chicken was heavenly scrumptious Last but not the least ordered for Malta Mojito filled with herbs The service is pretty quick because the place is always crowded. Shout to the best outlet in Malad.