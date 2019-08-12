Munching On Delicious Bohri Delights, Order From This Delivery Kitchen ASAP!

The Bohri Kitchen brings you the authentic Bohri style cooked food with a flavourful Indian taste to every dish that you get here. This delivery kitchen excels in some dishes with authentic preparations and excellent taste of north Indian spices and delicacies that will be a treat for your tastebuds. Mutton Samosa and Shammi Kebabs from this place are Indian delights you definitely should try. The tangy flavours blended with spices to give an appetizing delicious taste finishing with a fried layer for a modern touch to this. These are sure to be tried and worth the price. Pakki Murgh Biryani, this one again has a flavourful taste with tangy flavours with a sharp taste of cloves and other spices that give nice oomph to it. The chicken in this is very tender and delicious to taste and also very juicy with these tangy flavours. Overall this delivery kitchen is a must-try without a doubt for its stunning Indian Cuisine and flavoursome choices in food.