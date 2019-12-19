Head To This New Barbeque Restaurant Right Away

Casual Dining

Lord Of Bar-B-Que

Thane Area, Thane
Lord Of Bar-B-Que is a renovated version of Bombay barbeque. It's hardly 10-15 mins away from thane station. They have lots of varieties in veg as well as in non-veg. On barbeque, they not only serve chicken but also fish starters too. They have an open kitchen concept which let us know the hygiene quality inside the kitchen. They have live chat corner where one can have all chat items like Pani puri, shev puri, etc. Just at the side they a live ice cream pan where according to customer choice the flavour and blend with their favourite toppings. They also have a live jalebi counter. One can have Garma garam jalebi rabdi. Talking about the main course it’s a full-fleshed buffet with veg as well non-veg main course. One just has to order his/her favourite bread and enjoy the meal. They also have huge varieties of dessert too. Its full paisa vasool buffet. Just loved it❤️

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Family, Big Group, Kids

