New Place Alert! Poco Loco Serves Amazing Spanish, Mexican & Continental Food

New Place Alert! Poco Loco specializes in Spanish, Mexican and Continental food. This restaurant is 10 minutes walking distance from Khar station. Went there on a Wednesday for dinner and it was full. The interior and the concept are what caught my attention. The LED light saying “According to chemistry, alcohol is a solution” is on the point. Loved the interiors, the lamps made with Test-tubes, Laboratory Apparatus shaped bulbs and the Wall designed with all chemical formulas. The menu has all items from all possible categories like Ketogenic meal, Vegan, Spicy, Gluten-free, containing nuts, Healthy and Chef special (they call it chef experiment). They have this concept of serving Green plates for Vegetarian and Red for Non-Vegetarian, which helps the serving person to identify. Coming to the drinks we ordered 🔸Nubes En El Cielo – Having a sweet-tooth, I don’t mind having my cocktail in the form of a dessert. A beautifully cocktail made with baileys, Whisky, milkmaid and topped with cinnamon Powder. The Drink is served in a fancy glass with dry ice for a smoky effect. As I said, I have a sweet tooth, this was the best drink to start my meal. 🔸Dulce Y Sal – A mocktail made from Peach and Apricot juice with some lime juice. Simple and refreshing taste. From the food menu, we ordered 🔸Parmigiana – started with some unique warm salad. This was made up of Mushroom, baby corn, baby potatoes, green salad and was topped with parmesan foam. A unique and a concept with some chemistry in the parmesan foam. A perfect combination of flavours, pulsating & beautifully plated salad. 🔸Cazuela De Setas – Mushrooms served in a pool of sizzling olive oil with 2 slices of soft garlic bread by the side. The mushroom had a very garlicky taste which was just perfect. 🔸Pollo Picante Al Queso – A dish more like a Pide/Pizza, but the base is soft with lots of chicken and melted cheddar cheese topping. Delicious and flavorful 🔸Chicken Burger - Simple chicken burger with fries and coleslaw. The platting is done well. I liked the fries more than the burger. 🔸Chicken Pockets – The name looks like it an appetizer, but it’s not. The dish is made up of a big chicken breast pieces stuffed with spinach, cheese, and mushroom and cut into pieces which looks like pockets. Served with mashed potato, baby carrots, and broccoli. The mushroom sauce given along with it was super tasty. Simply delicious and pleasing to the eye! For dessert, we ordered: 🔸Tres Leches – Now this is one of my favourites and I must order wherever I see it on the menu. Soft and tasty. Simply delicious. Try it for yourself. Overall, loved my dining experience. A very cosy ambience with good service with great food surely makes the visit worthwhile.