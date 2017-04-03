Four Surfing Schools In Goa That Will Have You Riding The Waves Within A Day

Overlooking the Aswem beach, Vaayu Waterman’s village has a dedicated sports centre perfect for surfers to hit the waves. Otherwise famously known as Goa’s only surf shop, Vaayu offers a range of water adventure sports like surfing, stand-up paddling, kayaking which I also highly recommend. Need To Know



Vaayu is a wholesome holiday dream with a guest house, café and even an art gallery.In the surf season, the swell can go as high up as two feet, and is ideal for beginners. Vaayu has accredited surfers whom I’ve seen training beginners very well.

Season: October to May

Price: INR 2,700 upwards