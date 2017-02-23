Drink And Be Healthy: Five Healthy Red Wines You Need To Try Out

Complex nose with some attractive, savoury, “smoky bacon”, meat and spice notes. Cherry, plum and sweet, light red fruits. Savoury meat and game flavours over sweeter red cherry and plum fruit, contrasting nicely with background oak char. Hints of smoke and spice provide some complexity. Slightly dusty tannins and perky acid create an approachable palate with a juicy, structured finish.

Available at all Godrej Natures Basket Stores