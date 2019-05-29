Twiddling Your Green Thumb? These Nurseries Will Home-Deliver Your Garden

This cutesy bright yellow and green bungalow near Alfa in Irla houses even a cuter nursery out of it. This nursery curates all sorts of plants, herbs, orchids and so much more. Not just restricted to plants,they also offer services like landscaping and garden maintenance. What’s so unique about this is that they possibly have the largest collection of cactus and succulents in Mumbai. Other gorgeous and never heard of plants that they offer are: heirloom purple corn, the candle light tree, the glow in the dark fern (that’s a thing) and lithops. To check the availability of the plants at the nursery, go to their Facebook or Instagram page and choose a plant. You can Facebook message, DM them or even call and order. Ask for Shaan Lalwani who runs the nursery.

#LBBTip: The minimum order for home-delivery is INR 1,000 and up.

Price: INR 250 upwards