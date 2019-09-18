Enjoy Cozy Bistro Dining At Olive In Oberoi Mall

A bright blue door invites you to step into Olive Bar & Bistro within the Oberoi Mall at Goregaon. The restaurant's cozy interiors are comfortable and cute, ideal for a casual meal out with friends.

The bistro menu features global influences from the Mediterranean, Italy, Mexico and more. If you're into eating healthy, they try their salads like the roasted vegetable salad or a hearty soup like the soup for the bowl. Share small eats like the Arabian Tales Platter, with hummus, tzatziki, and baba ghanoush served with pita bread, or the peppered calamari. If you've worked up an appetite, then try the sizzling chicken or one of their filling sandwiches too. There's also pizzas, burgers, pastas and a host of Indian-style mains. If you love sweets, then try the Seventh Heaven Dessert or the Devil's Soft Spot - most of the desserts are egg-less that's great for you vegetarians.

The bar menu is equally extensive and you can sip on flavoured sangrias and signature cocktails like the Botanic Zeal, with different kinds of gin, Earl Grey tea, and elderflower. There are also classic cocktails to choose from like mojitos and whiskey sours.

All in all, Olive is a fun place to relax, unwind and catch up with friends or a date. They also have fun events happening here, so do keep an eye out for those too!