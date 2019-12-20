This Shop In Chimbai Village Has The Quirkiest Indo-Western Stuff

This pretty store by designer Arti Shantakumar opened in Chimbai village soon after it shut shop in its other Bandra outlet, and has been delighting unsuspecting (and deliberate) customers equally since then. When we walked in, we loved the sprawling women’s collection, textiles of all kinds hanging neatly from the bars. They have everything from a cute olive green spaghetti top, affordable pants, ikat shrugs, and loosely-shaped dresses for a casual outfit. They also design some unusual patchwork blouses that we would gladly pair with any single-tone sari.

Apart from the clothes which are mostly all designed by Arti herself, the accessories, too, are totally worth your money. We totally recommend the canvas brogue shoes with an Indian touch and bright cloth jewellery with beadwork. The price range begins at around INR 700-800 for the clothing items here.

Nothing to worry about men’s collection when you come here. Lots of linen wear, interesting combination of block textiles and plain fabrics and even ikat shirts, pants and vests for Indian occasions can be found here.

