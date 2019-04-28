Hit Me Baby One More Time: Here's Where To Play Paintball In Mumbai

This entertainment zone in Hiranandani Gardens in Powai has been quite a hit with large groups, especially corporates. This entertainment destination is an adventure zone that is known for organizing some really cool employee engagement activities like paintball, target shooting, zip lining, go-karting, etc. It is open from 12 PM till 9:30 PM.

The charges are as follows: INR 320 for 25 Paintballs, INR 510 for 50 Paintballs, INR 770 for 100 Paintballs

Minimum participants required : 4