Pizza Mania: 6 Affordable Places To Visit For A Slice Of The Action

Hands down the best pizza in all of Malad! If you love meat-loaded pizzas, you absolutely MUST check out their Meat Ultimo. Best part? It is priced at only INR 305! You can also work out a half-half combo on your pizza.

#LBBTip: Joey's is wildly popular so do order ahead during peak hours as they take a while to deliver. We've found it's worth the wait though, so go ahead and place that order.