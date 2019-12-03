What's In A Size: Brands That Make Affordable Plus Size Clothes For You

Half Full is all about shunning worries when it comes to your body weight and slaying it with your inner confidence. Started by designers and sisters, Tinka and Rixi Bhati, this clothing brand whips up pieces for the Indian body type.

What They Offer: From embroidered shirts to wraps and midi dresses, there's a lot of floral in their collection

Shell Out: INR 16,500 onward

P.S - Don't forget to check their Instagram page for body motivation.