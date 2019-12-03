What's In A Size: Brands That Make Affordable Plus Size Clothes For You
Half Full, Andheri East
Half Full is all about shunning worries when it comes to your body weight and slaying it with your inner confidence. Started by designers and sisters, Tinka and Rixi Bhati, this clothing brand whips up pieces for the Indian body type.
What They Offer: From embroidered shirts to wraps and midi dresses, there's a lot of floral in their collection
Shell Out: INR 16,500 onward
P.S - Don't forget to check their Instagram page for body motivation.
Calae, Girgaum
If you love fashion but find it difficult to get your size in stores, Calae is for you. Their collection is updated every 20 days, so there is always something new to look out for.
What They Offer: They've got dresses, tops, nightwear, work-wear, palazzos, skirts, and much more. Their silhouette collections are flattering and you might just buy in bulk. Calae has a fix for all the women who've been hunting for some great pieces of clothing.
Shell Out: INR 850 onward
Mustard Fashion
This online portal delivers across the country and we love their tops and embroidered kurtis that can easily pass of as show-stoppers. If you feel left out when it comes to the latest fashion trends, you can simply go to their site and take your pick.
What They Offer: Pretty tops and kurtis. And if you're feeling the chill, you can invest in their comfy pullovers and jackets.
Shell Out: INR 999 onward
Nine Colours, Borivali West
This online portal sells all things ethnic and classy, no matter what your waist size. And they've got expertise in wedding attires and outfits. So instead of getting wedding clothes stitched and the tailor taking its own time to sew pieces for you, just head to this Nine Color's online portal and shop to your heart's content.
What They Offer: There's salwaar kameez for women, along with leggings, gowns and kurtis, and there are bandhgalas, Nehru jackets and kurtas for men.
Shell Out: INR 2,500 onward
Xmex Clothing
Their agenda is simple. They want all the plus size people to flaunt their style with comfort and confidence. They have a massive collection for both the genders in comfy sizes. And the price you pay is quite affordable when it comes to the quality of the outfits.
What They Offer: They've got loungewear, casual and formal wear, denims and cotton trousers, designer t-shirts, hoodies, gym-wear and even accessories for men; and there are beautiful tunics, kaftans, ponchos, casuals, and club wear, ethnic-wear, scarves, belts, shoes for women.
Shell Out: INR 2,200 onward
Lila
Tucked away in the green by-lanes of Bandra, this store has some of the loveliest clothing for women which we feel are great for the sweaty, summer months, or even the cozy winter months.Their minimal prints and color block designs are quite sought after. They stock in between sizes XS–XXL, and if they don’t have your size, they will custom-make one for you!
What They Offer: Choose from a wide range of dresses, tops, tunics, skirts and blouses that are made of khadi and cotton.
Shell Out: INR 3,000 onward
Jupiter Shop
This brand in Bandra West is where you need to head to if you wish to spruce up your plus-size wardrobe. This menswear brand is famous for offering plus-size clothes as well as shoes. In fact, it’s the availability of the large sizes in shoes that has won this store a loyal bunch of customers. Their clothes are also very decently priced, and you can choose from t-shirts, formal shirts, trousers and chinos. Their sizes go up to 9XL!
What They Offer: They're mainly known for their shoes, but they also do tees, jackets, and formal shirts.
Shell Out: INR 1,500 onward
Max Fashion Store
This store is plus size fashion heaven! With affordable prices and trendy collections, they promise great value for money deals. They have stores all around Mumbai.
What They Offer: We saw their pastel and floral collection and are obsessed with how perfectly they fit the summer vibe. They have a great collection for plus-size Indian wear too!
Shell Out: INR 2,000 onward
All: The Plus Size Store
This store is dedicated to plus size fashion. This brand is a chain of stores you can find in different parts of the city. Its popular with the crowd because of the trendy designs and comfortable fits that they offer.
What They Offer: You can drop by to check out formal shirts, casual tees, polo necks, pants and trousers, shorts for men while women can take their pick from dresses, blouses, pants, skirts and so much more. Their formal collection comes highly recommended for office wear.
Shell Out: INR 2,500 onward
VeeVa-The Plus Size Destination, Vashi
This one store in Navi Mumvai's Vashi area is really a boon for the locals there. They stock up on sizes from medium to 5XL!
What They Offer: You will get pretty kurtis, leggings, ethnic wear and western casuals here that aren't just budget-friendly but also high on quality (speaking from experience, folks!)
Shell Out: INR 1,000 onward
LastInch
Their tagline says 'Made for Curves' and we're already quite impressed. LastInch gives you sizes from XXS to 8XL, and the variety really is massive. Also, do keep checking their site for seasonal discounts.
What They Offer: They've got a killer range of ethnic designer-wear, plus there are basics like jackets, shrugs, tees, kurtis, and there's even a section for plus-size lingerie.
Shell Out: INR 2,000 onward
