If you hoard clothes you’ve never worn, if you hate shopping and like to keep it simple, or if you’re a fashion diva who refuses to repeat an outfit – we’ve rounded up some of Mumbai’s most exciting clothes rental portals to make your next night out one to remember.
Modern-Day Cinderella? Where To Rent Amazing Outfits In Mumbai
The Clothing Rental
The Clothing Rental has been a well-kept secret among professionals from the entertainment industry since 2005.
With two stores (in Bandra and Versova), one can just walk in and walk out with the outfit needed for a high-end cocktail. While the Bandra store has Western outfits, ethnic wear needs are taken care of by the Versova outlet. There’s always their website if you’re more of an online shopper.
What's In For You: They've got premium designer gowns (Valentino, Hugo Boss), chic lehenga sets (Anita Dongre), tuxedos for men, accessories, bags, and handbags.
Price Range: Starting from INR 600 and upwards.
#LBBTip: They've also got a separate section called ‘Social Media Looks’ lets you take a look right off their social media handle.
Flyrobe
With over 1,000 looks in its kitty, one can rent designer Indian outfits for a time period of four days on Flyrobe. The great thing here is that one need not pay a security deposit for the high-street brand, though a 20 percent deposit on designer pieces is applicable.
We love how they have a package for all sorts of festivals and even all types of wedding outfits for any occasion. Bye bye tedious wedding shopping, hello renting.
What's In For You: Bridal and groom outfits, designer gowns and lehengas, and Indo-western outfits.
Price Range: INR 1,000 and upwards.
#LBBTip: To make selecting the perfect outfit easy for you, they've got sections like Influencer Pick, Classic Gota, Mehendi, Pre-Wedding Shoot, Colour of Season etc.
Upwards: ₹ 599
Wrapd
Delhi-based Wrapd has an elaborate collection of good-looking ethnic wear and gowns. Although Delhi-based, they deliver to Mumbai and other cities as well. From lehengas to anarkalis for women to Nehru jackets and coats for men, you can place the order online and they need 48-hours to be able to deliver it.
What's In For You: Lehengas, indo-western gowns, suits and sherwani.
Price Range: INR 2,000 and upwards.
#LBBTip: They also allow people to put their wardrobes on rent so if you’ve got a dress which you’ve only worn once, you now know where to send it.
Stage3
Well, they've got an outfit for every occasion! From brunches and club nights, from Diwali to Valentine's Day and from weddings and cocktails - they've got it all. And if you're the one who loves dressing in outfits designed by popular deisgners, but don't really want to spend a bomb, this place is for you. They've got a premium collection from designers like Sabyasachi, Masaba Gupta, Manish Arora, Ridhi Mehra, Gauri & Nainika, Anamika Khanna, Payal Singhal, Anju Modi, Anita Dongre.
What's In For You: Super chic designer Indian and western outfits, accessories, necklaces and earrings.
Price Range: Starts at INR 1,000 and upwards.
#LBBTip: If you're confused, you can simply chat with their stylists over a call or chat.
Rent An Attire
Another safe option to rent premium outfits for brides and grooms, Rent An Attire, a great option for ethnic and traditional Indian wear. And if you love minimal and light hues, you're sure to love their collection.
What's In For You: Lehengas, anarkalis, sherwani and tuxedo, gowns and long mazis.
Price Range: INR 1,000 and upwards.
Upwards: ₹ 2499
