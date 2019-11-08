Modern-Day Cinderella? Where To Rent Amazing Outfits In Mumbai

The Clothing Rental has been a well-kept secret among professionals from the entertainment industry since 2005.

With two stores (in Bandra and Versova), one can just walk in and walk out with the outfit needed for a high-end cocktail. While the Bandra store has Western outfits, ethnic wear needs are taken care of by the Versova outlet. There’s always their website if you’re more of an online shopper.

What's In For You: They've got premium designer gowns (Valentino, Hugo Boss), chic lehenga sets (Anita Dongre), tuxedos for men, accessories, bags, and handbags.

Price Range: Starting from INR 600 and upwards.

#LBBTip: They've also got a separate section called ‘Social Media Looks’ lets you take a look right off their social media handle.