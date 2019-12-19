Cheap Thrills: This Place Offers A Variety Of Alcoholic Drinks & Good Food

Zouk is a restaurant located at a walking distance from the station near Ramesh More park which is a landmark. This place has a bar which is quite good for casual drinkers. They have a variety of alcoholic drinks which ranges from vodka to beer to whiskey as the base. The food served here is full of flavours and a bit spicy which is good. The food served here is fulfilling for a heavy eater. The one thing that you must try when you visit here is chicken chilly, it's really good. The meat in the dishes were well cooked and tender. We also tried some mocktails and they were equally good. This is a fun place to hang out with your friends with minimum spends. You can come here in groups and have a good time, also the staff here is very friendly and helpful. In frame, COCKTAILS- Monaco Michelada MOCKTAILS- Afterglow Caipirinha Zumba APPETIZERS- Basil chicken Chicken Chilly MAINS- Golden Delight Chicken Pizza Butter Chicken Butter Naan Butter Roti