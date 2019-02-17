How Many Of These Lesser-Known Spots In Mumbai Have You Visited?

Mumbai might be a lot about glamour, parties, hustle and all that jazz, but if you look closely, there are a bunch of places that are still quite hidden from the public eye. We went around town looking for some of these hidden places and experiences and came up with this list.

Hasnabad Dargah, Byculla

If you’re on the lookout for a cultural experience that is also a refreshing break from the chaos of the city, plan a visit to this Dargah in Byculla. You’ll be introduced to a world rich in culture, history and beauty at this architectural marvel right in the buzzing city of Mumbai.

Anjeerwadi Road, Rambhau Bhogle Marg, Mustafa Bazar, Mazgaon, Byculla, Mumbai

    KUAI Kitchen, Colaba

    If you’ve got a serious craving for oriental food, you absolutely must try this hidden gem in Colaba. Best part? All the food is super affordable. They have also tied up with delivery apps so you can always get these yummies delivered to you in the comfort of your space. 

    16-A, SBS Road, Cusrow Baug Colony, Colaba, Mumbai

    Gilbert Hill, Andheri

    A volcanic eruption that took place more than 66 million years ago has given rise to this gigantic monolithic rock that draws in nature lovers around town. This 200 feet tall structure also has 2 Hindu temples on top, and offers breath-taking views of the city’s skyline.

    #LBBTip: Wear comfortable shoes as climbing this one is quite a workout.

    Andheri West, Mumbai

      Gables, Colaba

      If you’re a lover of Goan cuisine, Gables in Colaba must definitely be on your bucket list. Head over for some prawn curry rice that will immediately take you to a beach shack in Goa. This entire experience is also super affordable! 

      Glamour Building, Opp. Shiv Mandir, Apollo Bandar Road, Colaba, Mumbai

      A Sex Toy Street In Fort

      Did you know you could pick up massagers, lubricants, and vibrators right from a street in Fort? Yes, close to Horniman Circle in Fort is this street selling sex toys, right out in the open. 

      Maharashtra Nature Park, Dharavi

      This 37-acre land was once Mumbai’s largest dumping grounds, and has been restored to form this gorgeous forest park. If you’re a nature lover, we suggest you head down to check out the variety of trees, birds and butterflies that you might find here, right in the middle of cosmopolitan Mumbai. 

      Opp. Bus Depot, Sion Bandra Link Road, Dharavi, Mumbai

      Golfa Devi Mandir, Worli

      This 800-year-old fishing village in Mumbai, The Worli Koliwada, is home to one of Mumbai’s best-kept secrets. The Golfa devi Temple has been known to grant wishes to the members of the fisherman community, so much so that they take her permission before heading out to sea! We recommend a visit to see the beauty and magic of faith. 

      Golfa Devi Temple Road, Koliwada, Worli, Mumbai

        Banganga Tank, Malabar Hill

        This is a tank that was built in 1127 AD. Visit to see the beauty of architecture, the quaint homes that peacefully surround this lake, and to enjoy the slow-paced life in this secluded part of the buzzing metropolis. 

        #LBBTip: It' a great opportunity to take some beautiful photos of olde Bombay. 

        Teen Batti, Malabar Hill, Mumbai

          Thotrin Café, Santacruz

          Head over to enjoy some delicious and authentic North-Eastern food. From clear soups, pork cooked with snails, salads and spicy chutneys, this simple, unassuming establishment will have you coming back for more. This place earns brownie points for excellent service. 

          Shop 2, Opp. St. Roque, Santacruz East, Mumbai

          Lush Green Farms & Gardens, Vile Parle

          If you’re a nature lover or love to surround yourself with succulents and plants at work and at home, this nursery comes highly recommended! This nursery is actually an extension of a plastic store, with a muddy path that leads to this green nursery where you’ll find everything from herbs to medicinal plants to succulents. 

          1, Lions Juhu Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

