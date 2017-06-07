Sephora Has Opened A New Shop In Mumbai, And We're Telling You Where

Sephora, our favourite one-stop make-up shop, has opened a new store, and this time, the chosen area is Malad.
Make Up Forever {And Ever}
After the first outlet in Palladium Mall, which we have scoured and thoroughly explored, this is the second branch in Mumbai. This is opening in Infinity 2 Mall in Malad, and promises to be more bigger, and just as good, if not better, as the first outlet. The outlet is of 4,500 square feet large spread across one floor, and will have international brands such as Make Up Forever, Benefit, Stila, Burts Bees, Clinique, Forest Essentials, among many other brands. Apart from make-up, there will be bath and body products and perfumes that you can hoard.
We’re planning on going gaga over colourful international make-up brands and their adorable packaging, and ultimately passing out from an overdose of excitement. We’re saying: Stay safe, and enjoy the make-up shopping.
