Cafe Metro Serves Mumbaikar's Favourite Keema Pav For Breakfast, Check It Out Now!

Cafe Metro: We went here around 8.30 am for breakfast. There are three options for Keema, keema fry, keema ghotala. So we ordered one keema and one keema fry. We were 8 of us and we wanted to try and check which one tasted better. We chose keema pav and just love the taste! Price per plate keema Rs.80/- A must-visit breakfast spot for keema pav