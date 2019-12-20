Cafe Metro Serves Mumbaikar's Favourite Keema Pav For Breakfast, Check It Out Now!

Fast Food Restaurants

Cafe Metro

Marine Lines, Mumbai
 • 
Jehangir Mansion, 5-A, Near Metro Cinema, 1st Marine Street, Marine Lines, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Cafe Metro: We went here around 8.30 am for breakfast. There are three options for Keema, keema fry, keema ghotala. So we ordered one keema and one keema fry. We were 8 of us and we wanted to try and check which one tasted better. We chose keema pav and just love the taste! Price per plate keema Rs.80/- A must-visit breakfast spot for keema pav

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

