All Of The Lights: This Andheri Lamp Store Is Pure Home Decor Goals

If you're an Andheri-ite, chances are, you must have passed by a stretch of light shops in DN Nagar. While most of them have their offerings on display, we chose to walk into a store that looked quite ordinary from the outside, but super colourful inside. When you enter the store, you can see a lot of colour play, and a few Buddha depictions in certain nooks. We saw a piano lamp that we knew we'd come back to buy. They're great at creating lamps, but they also delve into name plates, photo frames, and posters. They're so eye-catching for their millenial artwork. Shady Ideas is a heaven for the most colorful quirky lamps and lights you will ever see. Undoubtedly the best amongst the light shops there, it specializes in curating lights with recycled acrylic, that's fused with handmade paper. And it is the beauty of this material that when a light is put inside the thick paper, it creates an artsy effect, that further enhances the internal beauty of the paper. Each lamp at Shady Ideas is protected with an eco-friendly sealant, that in turn prevents the products from attracting dust particles and moisture. If you're fond of chandeliers, but want to get rid of the quintessential traditional ones, go for their glass bottle chandelier in various colors, and a little bulb in the middle. We totally fell for it. Overall, if you've been wanting to get some offbeat lighting home, we'd say Shady Ideas is your new fave!