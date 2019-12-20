Funky Printed Jackets, Cute Crop Tops & More: Go Crazy At This Store On Hill Road

Heading out for a vacation? Need new outfits for brunch or looking to shop for daily wear but with that 'wow factor'? This store has it all under one roof. And trust us, they’ve got loads and loads of options. Called Yass Madam (don’t judge just from the name!), this store is spread across two floors. Enter the store and you’ll be welcomed by some of the funkiest jackets. Expect denim jackets with sequin embroidery, cartoon prints, golden eagles and so much more. Wear these for a concert, music gig or just when you’re in the mood to wear something really funky. Get these for INR 1,000 and upwards. Step down and there’s an ocean of crop tops, hoodies and party wear tops. The entire floor is divided into four sections. Each filled with an array of tops including cute pastels, printed hoodies, neon knitted tops, casual printed shirts, checked crop tops and a lot more. Get these at INR 500 and upwards. Well, if you’re looking for a nice pair of denim, they’ve got 50% discount all year round. So, maybe grab a few pairs when there. All in all, this store is an amazing place to shop from if you’re looking for trendy designs, quirky prints and amazing colours.