Sherwanis, Suits And More: Telon In Santacruz Is A One-Stop Shop For Men

This designer store has carefully crafted all its suits, sherwanis and kurtas, and has styled the who's who of the film industry too. Their pieces are personalised according to your taste in fashion and their fittings are beyond perfect.

You can shop for their regal sherwanis from INR 20,000 onward (remember that they're designer pieces, and the fabrics they use itself are outstanding.) If you're more into suits, get them from INR 21,000 onward, and club them with their bow-ties starting from INR 1,000. If its a small function and you don't want to shelve out too much, go for their chic and smart indo-western kurtas, from INR 6,000 onward, and you're sorted.

Telon is a like a candy shop for men in the truest sense, and it has your back, no matter what the occasion is. Make smart choices, folks!