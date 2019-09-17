Your Fix Of Silver Jewellery At These Colaba Stores

Popli caught our attention for its eclectic collection of silver jewellery starting at INR 1,000. The store is a great pick if you're looking for statement pieces to really complete your look or unique designer earrings and neck-pieces from Minerali. The staff were patient and helpful, and more than willing to answer all our queries. All in all, a great experience. You get what you pay for here.

Price: INR 1,000 onward

What We Love: We adore the different pairs of silver earrings with dual-toned bright thread work and also an elegant pair of rose-gold hoops.