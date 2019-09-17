Your Fix Of Silver Jewellery At These Colaba Stores
Popli
Popli caught our attention for its eclectic collection of silver jewellery starting at INR 1,000. The store is a great pick if you're looking for statement pieces to really complete your look or unique designer earrings and neck-pieces from Minerali. The staff were patient and helpful, and more than willing to answer all our queries. All in all, a great experience. You get what you pay for here.
Price: INR 1,000 onward
What We Love: We adore the different pairs of silver earrings with dual-toned bright thread work and also an elegant pair of rose-gold hoops.
Mangal Arts & Crafts
Mangal Arts and Crafts is a small handicrafts store located in the lane next to iconic Cafe Mondegar. The store has a wide collection of Indian handicrafts and art from around the country. Apart from home decor or wooden decor pieces, they also have Meenakari work, and silver jewellery enthusiasts will find a good collection to choose from here as well,
Price: Home decor and wooden decorative pieces range from INR 150 to 300 and bronze figurines start from INR 400. Jewellery starts from INR 3,000.
What We Love: Minakari jewellery
Amar Gems
Amar Gems is also in the same lane, next to Cafe Mondegar. The store specializes in loose gemstones and customised jewellery which can be set in a design of your choice . You can bring your own design or they can help you choose one that's right for the gemstone you've purchased. Best of all, the owner and the staff are super friendly and made us feel very welcome!
Price: Their range of silver jewellery starts at INR 500 and gold starts at INR 10,000 upwards.
What We Love: A pair of earrings-hand-painted miniatures set in silver and also silver wristbands in quirky designs
Aquamarine
Aquamarine is a jewellery label with outlets around the city. Their designs are unique and interesting, and we've often found eclectic and unusual patterns here, if you're tired of the run-of-the-mill cutesy stuff. The showroom is large and there's plenty of choice from large ethnic pieces to fusion designs and contemporary styling. They also have more traditional pieces if that's what you're looking for.
Price: Their costume jewellery starts at INR 1,000 while their silver pieces go for around 3,000 up.
What We Love: From occasion wear to modern everyday pieces, this store has something for every occasion. And the pieces are all very regal
Jewel House
Jewel House, though small, has a wide and varied collection of silver jewellery. You'll find pretty earrings, handcrafted Minakari bangles, and gorgeous neckpieces. If you love accessorising with rings, you'll find their collection of silver rings set with semi-precious stones start at INR 2,000.
Price: The starting price for earrings is INR 1,500; Minakari bangles start from INR 3,500.
What We Love: We loved an aquamarine pair of earrings, blue topaz lockets
Silver Arts
Silver Arts is a Causeway staple for silver jewellery enthusiasts. The store has been here for the last 95 years and has earned a reputation for having some interesting and beautiful pieces. We found hand-painted pendents here, bracelets, an adorable mini silver dachshund dog, and a silver scooter charm. They're open all through the week, too.
Price: Prices here average at INR 1,000 upwards, though if you hunt you may be able to find cute silver charms and lockets for less.
#LBBTip: The store is small and can get rather cramped as well. You'll have to hunt a bit to find something you like, but we think it's worth it!
Sangam Jewelers
Sangam is located right on Causeway and is easy to spot. The store has a wonderful collection of silver jewellery and has been in the business for 40-plus years. Bracelets here are quite a hit and the glass display has several pairs of elegant and pretty earrings waiting to catch your attention (We liked a simple silver pair with a tree motif). They are open on all days, including Sundays.
Price: INR 3,000 upward for heavy pieces; bracelets start at INR 400.
What We Love: The silver studs and silver chains are the bomb
Anaqa
Anaqa is located near the old Strand Cinema, close to Colaba Market. The upscale store specialises in more high end and blingy fashion jewellery with a contemporary mien. They also have collections for men, including cuff links, rings, and bracelets.
Price: Prices here start at around INR 2,000 for the most basic earrings, necklaces and accessories.
What We Love: We found an elegant pair of silver earrings with Swarovski detailing (INR 7,000) here that are perfect for party wear!
Silver House
No list of silver shopping in Colaba could be complete without mentioning Silver House. This store in Colaba Market, rumoured to be Shobha De's go-to for all things silver, has also designed jewellery for Bollywood films too. Earrings, bracelets, necklaces, large pendants (one of their specializations ), decorative pieces and more can be found here. If you have a design in mind, you can place an order and they'll be happy to customise it for you.
Price: Prices surprisingly are in line with other shops in the neighborhood and you'll find a good selection from INR 700 up. Chunky jewellery starts at INR 3,000.
What We Love: We really like the choice of statement ethnic pieces here
Mangal Silver
Mangal Silver is located in Colaba Market. The store has a great collection of silver jewellery, gift articles, and decorative pieces. What's great is, they also have beautiful silver kadas and bangles, though these are rather expensive due to the weight. If you're looking for a gift for someone special their photo frames, and they have pretty silver gift boxes and jewellery boxes with elegant designs too.
Price: Prices here start at INR 1,500 for earrings, INR 2,000 to 3,000 for pendents, and rings from INR 500-600.
What We Love: The silver gift boxes are quite spacious and value for money
Silver Palace
Last on our list is Silver Palace. Their collection is versatile and great for a variety of price points. We spotted some really cute and quirky items like miniature furniture sets in silver, complete with 4 chairs and a table, as well as silver animals like a really adorable bunny rabbit!
Price: INR 4,000 onward for furniture sets; INR 600 onward for jewellery
What We Love: We really liked their collection of wooden earrings inlaid with silver and semi-precious stones
Comments (0)