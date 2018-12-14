Head To The St. Thomas Cathedral In SoBo For Its Gorgeous Architecture

If you’ve ever walked around Horniman Circle, we bet you must’ve seen the St. Thomas Cathedral. This stunning church boasts of neo-gothic architecture which is about 299 years old.

Visiting the St. Thomas Cathedral is like taking a trip back to history. A visit in the morning to this beautiful church is a must, in our opinion. And given that it is less crowded and quiet compared to most other such churches, it serves as a huge advantage for those who’d like to have a few minutes of quietude.