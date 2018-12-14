You must visit the St. Thomas Cathedral at Horniman Circle to see the gorgeous almost 300-year-old neo-gothic architecture.
Head To The St. Thomas Cathedral In SoBo For Its Gorgeous Architecture
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
If you’ve ever walked around Horniman Circle, we bet you must’ve seen the St. Thomas Cathedral. This stunning church boasts of neo-gothic architecture which is about 299 years old.
Visiting the St. Thomas Cathedral is like taking a trip back to history. A visit in the morning to this beautiful church is a must, in our opinion. And given that it is less crowded and quiet compared to most other such churches, it serves as a huge advantage for those who’d like to have a few minutes of quietude.
Pro-Tip
We suggest you pair your morning visit to the church with a delicious breakfast at one of the nearby eateries or cafes {Cafe Mondegar is our first recommendation here}.
We’ve just gout your Sunday morning sorted, and we’re sure this trip to SoBo will be totally worth it!
