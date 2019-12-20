Precious Jewellery Can Be Trendy Too: STAC Shows Us How

When you think of precious jewellery, it's likely the first thing that comes to mind is very ethnic jewellery, floral-inspired and probably heavy pieces that aren't ideal for your normal, everyday outfit. We're slowly seeing a rise in brands that are reinventing precious jewellery, and STAC is amongst those brands.

What shines about STAC is they've got intelligently designed collections that embody concepts like Charm Your Way, Everyday Emeralds (our favourite, TBH!) and the Three Sixty One!

The designs are minimalistic, clean and very, very wearable, and all crafted using 18 KT gold. The range starts at INR 3,900, and you can bet these baubles make for lovely gifts, too!