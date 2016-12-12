Steamy Mugs, a small cafe in Tilak Nagar, Chembur, is the place to go to for quality drinks at affordable rates.
Enjoy The Mumbai Winter With Maggi And Chai At This Cosy Cafe In Chembur
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
I love their filter coffee, their teas, and also their awesome book collection. The best combination to have here is the masala Maggi and masala tea. They don’t home deliver at the moment, unfortunately.
I would advise finding a cosy corner and nursing a hazelnut coffe or a masala chai, along with a club sandwich or a Maggi.
It’s a fantastic place to hang out with friends. They also have free WiFi, books, cosy interiors, and provide great service. You need to reserve a table, there is parking space available and seating can be an issue since it is a small cafe.
