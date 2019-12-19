Sweet Little Gem In Thakur Village For Continental Food & Romantic Outing

Glocal kitchen- The restaurant is a little gem in Thakur village. The indoor and outdoor seating arrangements with a total capacity of around 40. The indoor ambience is eye-catching and soothing. Bollywood music playing in the background. The tables are modestly sized and can seat four guests. The outside seating area is also good. The food selections are interesting. Service is brisk and friendly. Virgin Mojito- Regular mojito blend of citrus juice, sugar syrup and lime slices. Felt refreshing. Prawns chilly- Cooked well and spicy with lots of chopped chillies. Prawns were juicy and fresh. Thai Green curry- Flavorful and expertly prepared Thai curry. The aromatic steamed rice paired well with the curry. Pleasantly surprised with the portion, easily shared between two. Great value meal. Caramel custard- The custard itself was well done with clear caramel sauce. Nice and rich texture. Good spot for a romantic outing.