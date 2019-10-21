Ladies & Gents, Get Taash Party Ready Under INR 2,000
Gold Trim Floral Printed Flared Maxi Dress
This gorgeous flared maxi dress combines comfort with style perfectly. It's got floral gold accents on a flowing viscose fabric that makes for a flattering silhouette. We love the addition of a shirt collar that adds a western flair and a hint of fusion elements to an otherwise ethnic look. Perfect for party wear, we suggest you pair this with a pair of pretty joothis or heels and traditional balli earrings. INR 1,999 from ZNX4EVER.
Tassel Ghungroo Choker
What's an outfit without the perfect statement accessory? This choker comes with two-toned tassels that makes it easy to pair with different clothing. The addition of the ghungroo adds that ethnic touch that we love. Dramatic, different and just that little bit quirky, this choker is for those of you who like a bold look. Pair with a simple top for a great contrast look. Priced at INR 1,800 from NakhreWaali.
Sequin Threadwork Clutch
Who doesn't enjoy a bit of sequinned bling in their wardrobe? If sequins make you happy, then check out this pretty sling bag that's perfect for either a cocktail evening or a festive look. Embellished with beautiful threadwork and gold sequins, this bag pairs well with an LBD or an ethnic set. Priced at INR 1,600 from Alluring Hues.
Handblock Ethnic Paisley Print Casual Shirt
Love paisley prints? We know we do! This trendy and comfortable shirt combines ethnic handblock prints with a contemporary style and is oh-so-wearable. If you prefer a minimal party look, then this is a great pick for you as it is both stylish, affordable and unfussy. Pair with a pair of formal pants or fitted denims. Priced at INR 1,750 from Fancy Pastels.
One-Toe Strappy Leather Sandals
If you're choosing to go ethnic this Diwali, you'll need the perfect footwear to accompany your kurta set. That's where these leather sandals come into the picture. Crafted from genuine leather, they are stylish and wearable, pairing perfectly with your traditional look. Priced at INR 1,499 from Carabella.
Solid Black Braided Adjustable Leather Wrist Band
Tired of being just basic? If yes, then add a bit of edge to your look with this solid leather braided wrist band. It pairs well with casual outfits and can be worn with your favourite denims too. Priced at INR 1,945 from Sukki.
Tribal Art Print Black T-Shirt
If you're looking to go casual this Diwali and prefer a funky, non-traditional look to a traditional one, then check out this trendy tee. With a bold print, this graphic tee pairs well with distressed denims and sneakers or moccasins for that casual look you love to sport. Priced at INR 1,299 from Space Culture.
