Men Who Hate To Shop, This Is The Only Store You Need For Indian Formal Wear

Standard Men’s Wear in Santacruz West has been around since 2004. Though it may look like an ordinary store, the store is a good place for wedding shopping, especially if you are on tight budget and would not like to spend much.

Not just Indian wear, they also have western wear in casual as well as work wear. The collection at the store is pretty decent. It’s especially good for the every day work pants {they’re comfortable and start at INR 18,00 upwards}. For people looking at shirts, they have quirky causal wear as well as good colourful collection perfect for the Sunday brunch or outings. The best part is, most of the western collection here doubles up for western as well as casual.

The wedding clothes collection is what we recommend this place. Often, buying clothes or even a nice kurta for wedding can be super expensive. In case, you’re on a tight budget, they have some nice casual kurtas.