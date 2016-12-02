Take Out Your Plastic: Korean Skincare Brand Innisfree Is Now On Nykaa

We’ve used enough products by Innisfree by now to be able to give you our…ahem…expertise on what you could consider buying, irrespective of whether or not you’ve bought their products before.

Starting from their most affordable {but bomb} product—the sheet masks and capsule face packs. They’re super easy to use and damn effective, depending on what skin issue you’re looking to address. Their Green Tea range is their bestselling one, so there might be something there you’d want. Got oily skin? Try their Jeju Volcanic Pore range.

We recently tried their Jeju Volcanic Seawater range and we’re super impressed, to say the least.

Price: Starting at INR 100 for sheet masks and INR 450 for bottled products.

