Upgrade Your Lonavala Weekend With A Day Of Horse-Riding In Talegaon

Talegaon is home to Japalouppe Equestrian Centre – the only equestrian facility in the country boasting of state-of-the-art facilities. They have equestrian services like stabling, breaking-in training and a petting farm {we need more of those}. An hour-long session will cost you INR 1,150. They also have picnic packages starting at INR 400 per head with breakfast and lunch. With hoards of tourists swarming over Lonavala almost every day sending you into a cribbing frenzy, this riding trip may just be the answer to your weekend-break worries.