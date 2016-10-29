If you’re done with going to Lonavala for the weekend {we are} and would rather go someplace interesting but not too far, head to Talegaon. Situated on the highest altitude between Mumbai and Pune at 2200 feet above sea level, the town is at a higher altitude than Lonavala, thus is bestowed with pleasant weather throughout the year.
Upgrade Your Lonavala Weekend With A Day Of Horse-Riding In Talegaon
What Is It?
Where Is It?
Located off the NH4 toll booth while going to Pune, it’s near Begdewadi station, should you choose to go by train.
How Do I Get There
A 122- km stretch that takes about 2 and a half hours to finish, Talegaon is the perfect pit stop if you’re planning on taking a breather. You can take a road trip with friends or just hop onto a bus and get off at the toll booth {it’s walking distance from there}.
What Is Unique About It?
Talegaon is home to Japalouppe Equestrian Centre – the only equestrian facility in the country boasting of state-of-the-art facilities. They have equestrian services like stabling, breaking-in training and a petting farm {we need more of those}. An hour-long session will cost you INR 1,150. They also have picnic packages starting at INR 400 per head with breakfast and lunch. With hoards of tourists swarming over Lonavala almost every day sending you into a cribbing frenzy, this riding trip may just be the answer to your weekend-break worries.
Don't Leave Home Without...
Comfortable clothing and footwear. A change of clothes, snacks and water. They provide helmets at the venue.
