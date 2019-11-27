With Cozy Interiors & Delicious Food, This Restaurant Will Definitely Amaze You!

And It Was Called Yellow: Well, from the outside of the restaurant one would probably feel like an everyday joint and hence perhaps take this for granted. As you step it, things get calm, simple and the welcoming whites immediately strike a balance with the background music. Ample parking options since this is around the by lanes of Reclamation, Bandra West, Opp Lilavati Hospital. What would impress you the most is the menu, its creative names, and BANG, the taste and presentation. The menu is predominantly Indian cuisine, but with a lot of twists and soul. Trust me you will be nothing, but delighted. From simple plating, to cane boxes, to steel plates, to clay pots, to Tequilla shot dips glasses, and desserts immersed in Martini glasses you will find it all here. The spices, the Coriander, the Mustard, the black Rice, Rotis, Kebabs are all so well balanced in all those dishes. The cocktails and mocktails also have a great modern story and concoction (–) the molecular effects. We had tried the following along with family: ( Excellent go for it) Drinks: ▶Ana sassy – Recommended ▶B’Owled – Recommended ▶Sweet Harvest Soups ▶Classic Tomato Soup – Recommended ▶Chicken & Cheese – Recommended Salads, Starters, Mains, Desserts ▶Hara Moong Wadi Salad ▶Yellow Style Quinoa Salad – Recommended ▶Black Rice Pesarattu - – Recommended ▶Charcoal Button Idli ▶Jalapeno Malai Tikka ▶Quinoa & Wild Mushroom Veg Haleem – Recommended ▶Agri Prawns – Recommended ▶Rasgulla Truffle with Irish Cream – Recommended Highly recommend this outlet and a must-try. Great job to the entire FNB team and also the Management for shaping up such a beautiful elegant experience.