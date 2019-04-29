Order Away From The Good Bowl For Some Yum Rice Bowls!

I ordered Rajma rice and barbeque Chicken rice! The good bowl delivered it rather quickly, even their quantity was fairly great. Rajma rice was tasty and the rajma were soft, vegetable rice with rajma gravy, loved the taste! Barbeque chicken rice was really good, big and soft pieces of chicken with gravy and rice. The gravy was a little sweet as it was barbequed. So note if you want to have spicy than don't order this, otherwise, it had a great taste! For dessert, I ordered the Chocolava cake which was damn good!