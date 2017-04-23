Sneakers, Brogues Or Juttis: La Judi Is The Go-To Street Store For The Coolest Footwear

Located in the lane just before the Tea Villa Cafe, La Judi sells brogues, oxfords, sandals, sneakers and some beautiful juttis in a variety of colors. Now, for the quality and the price. The shoes are definitely of better quality than the kind you'd be regularly wearing when you're street shopping, and will last for a longer time if you treat them carefully. At the same time, they're not going to survive as much wear-and-tear as the kind you'd buy in a regular store. This is why they're a little highly priced than your regular street shopping. Shoes are priced from around INR 600 to INR 1,100, but it really depends. All in all, the store's earned itself quite the fan following in Bandra and beyond. Do drop in a visit anytime you're that side of town, we guarantee it'll be difficult to return empty handed.