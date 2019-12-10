The Nawabs: An Amazing Place To Have Lucknowi Food In Kharghar!

Want to taste the amazing Awadhi dishes from Lucknow? No need to go to Lucknow to have those dishes when you can have the same Awadhi food here in Mumbai. Yup, that's right the nawabs in Kharghar serve amazing Awadhi cuisine dishes which are mouthwatering and tasty at the same time. The outlet is a little small but they have beautifully designed the interiors, the vibe in here is just breathtaking. It is just beside ITM in kharghar and it is at a 10 min walk from the Kharghar station. It is a nice place to have amazing non-veg dishes which are perfectly cooked and the taste is just amazing. We ordered a lot of things from here 1. Sprite - we started off with the drinks, as it was very sunny we went for a soft drink. 2. Charcoal tikka - For starters, we had the charcoal tikka which was perfectly cooked and the Purina chutney was also amazing. The chicken was soft, tender and juicy at the same time. The best chicken tikka I ever had. 3. Mutton Awadhi korma with chur chur naan - By far the best dish I ever tasted. The mutton korma was just amazing, the mutton was so perfectly cooked that the meat was just falling off from the bone. The Chur chur naan had some stuffings inside it which made it even tastier. 4. Chicken dum biryani - the biryani was amazing I could just smell the aroma of the spices in it and the rice was perfectly cooked, in all it was perfect chicken biryani. 5. Firni - to end up the meal we had the firni which was just amazing and a cherry on top of the cake for our meal. In all my meal was amazing at the nawabs and if you want to try out the amazing awadhi dishes then rush onto the nawabs in Kharghar and fill up your stomach with some amazing food.